Unlocking AI in SaaS: Brian Chess on the transformation of NetSuite

AI is rapidly transforming SaaS solutions. We talked to Brian Chess, the AI lead at NetSuite, about leveraging AI technology to improve the NetSuite platform. We discussed creating models, using RAG, prompting, and the challenges of using AI models. We also discussed the AI features they have developed and the challenges they have encountered.

In this episode of Techzine Talks on Tour, we talk to Brian Chess, SVP of Technology and AI at Oracle NetSuite, who went through a remarkable journey from a software developer in 1999 to leading AI initiatives today. Brian shares his firsthand experiences and insights into the advancements in AI and how NetSuite is developing AI features for its customers. He talks about multilingual capabilities, customer-specific models, Math in AI, and more. This episode promises to uncover the intricate challenges and incredible opportunities of integrating AI into financial products, making it a must-listen for AI enthusiasts and developers alike.

We explore NetSuite’s current AI projects, including text, image, and chart generation, and anomaly detection in financial reports. Exciting developments in agentic AI, Prompt Studio, and SuiteScript AI are also on the horizon. Plus, discover how NetSuite’s platform, powered by a diverse customer base of 40,000, fosters unprecedented creativity and innovation. This episode is packed with valuable insights that you won’t want to miss!

