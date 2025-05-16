Rise of AI transforms CISO’s role: from technical to strategic input

AI has in interesting side-effect for the role of the CISO, says Zscaler CISO Sam Curry when we sit down with him during RSAC 2025 Conference in San Francisco earlier this month. Their input becomes more important. That’s good news for CISOs. Or is it?

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple , YouTube or another service of your choice.

Security leaders haven long been judged and consulted along the technical axis. The (rapid) rise of AI means that dynamic had to change, Curry says. It had and still has an effect on cybersecurity in general that we haven’t seen before, according to him. CISOs contribute to strategic discussions more and more. In fact, they’re among the first to be consulted now.

Besides discussing the role of the CISO in 2025 and beyond, we draw parallels between challenges and pitfalls that beset organizations during the cloud boom, and discuss the implications of them in the AI era.

There are still so many things to look at from a security perspective when it comes to AI. That became clear again from Zscaler’s survey, which showed that AI was simultaneously 2024’s most adopted technology (growing over 600%) and most blocked technology. This paradox highlights the complex risk-reward calculations security leaders must navigate.

The last big topic we discuss is more forward-looking. What are the implications of the quantum era on how organizations need to look at cybersecurity? Post-quantum cryptography should be on organizations’ radar. Is that the case though? What can organizations do now to prepare for this? And do they even have the resources to tackle this, while still tackling the current big wave of challenges?



Listen to this new episode of Techzine Talks and let us know what you think.

Techzine Talks on Tour: season two

We started Techzine Talks on Tour in May of 2024, with the goal of doing at least one episode every two weeks. After 25 episodes in 2024 we were close enough to that target for us to call the first season a good start. That’s what it is, a start, because we’re not done yet. We continue with a second season, with the goal of growing our reach even further.

A big thank you to the people who found us in 2024 already. We hope you continue to listen to Techzine Talks on Tour in 2025. If this is your first encounter with our podcast, there’s much more to come! We hope you enjoy this episode.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen van Eenbergen and Sander Almekinders on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.

Also check out our Techzine Insight on RSAC 2025 Conference, where we present all of the news, background stories and podcasts we produced.