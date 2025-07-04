Ingram Micro hit by outage, being unavailable for almost a day

IT distributor Ingram Micro has been experiencing technical problems since 10 p.m. yesterday, rendering websites and portals inaccessible. Partners are unable to place orders and customers are complaining about poor communication.

According to customers, communication from Ingram Micro leaves much to be desired. The maintenance page in the says: “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Customers are expressing their frustration on Reddit. “I can’t believe it’s powering towards 24 hours and there’s absolutely no feedback whatsoever of what’s going on,” writes one user. Emails to account managers are being rejected and phone numbers are unreachable, according to users. The error message does provide email addresses and phone numbers for contact.

Major consequences for partners

The problems at Ingram Micro began yesterday around 10 a.m. Dutch time. The distributor, which reported revenue of $12.28 billion in the first quarter of 2025, experienced issues with its websites and customer portals. Many local websites have been displaying the same maintenance page ever since.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are reporting significant problems. They are unable to serve their customers because they cannot access the necessary systems. This includes both software and hardware, including critical backup licenses.

Portals unavailable

Ingram Micro’s partner portal is completely inaccessible. This means that partners cannot manage Microsoft 365 licenses, modify Dropbox licenses, or order hardware. For many companies, this means they cannot carry out their daily operations.

According to reports on social media, employees at the service center in Bulgaria have been sent home. They were instructed to keep their laptops turned off. This may indicate ransomware.

The exact cause of the outage is unclear. Some users are speculating about malicious activity, but there is no confirmation.

