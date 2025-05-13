Cato Networks introduces AI for SASE policy optimization

Cato Networks introduces Cato Autonomous Policies, a new AI feature within the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. It offers a system that can automatically analyze and improve all SASE security, access, and networking policies. The first implementation focuses on Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), which offers solutions for overlapping and outdated firewall rules that often cause organizational problems.

The new functionality from Cato Networks is now available to all users of the SASE Cloud Platform at no additional cost or installation steps. It aims to end one of the most common security problems: the proliferation of firewall rules, which are often outdated, too permissive, or incorrectly configured.

Automated security with AI

Organizations often have to deal with thousands of policy rules, many of which are irrelevant but can introduce security risks. Cato Autonomous Policies offers a proactive solution to these challenges. It analyzes existing policy rules and makes suggestions for optimization based on current network traffic.

The AI functionality has been specially developed for Cato’s cloud-based firewall, which offers the advantage that administrators only need one set of policy rules for all users, devices, and locations. AI support further improves this process: outdated rules are identified, risks are reduced, and Zero Trust policies are enforced more effectively.

Cato Autonomous Policies offers concrete benefits for CISOs and security teams. The solution helps reduce operational risks by standardizing and improving firewall rules. This not only reduces the risk of serious service interruptions, but also automates tasks that are normally performed by security teams.

In addition, the system ensures a smoother compliance process. Continuous monitoring and AI-driven insights make it easier for organizations to comply with regulations and security standards. This reduces the complexity of audit processes and ensures better compliance with changing regulations.

