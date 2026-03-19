Nile launches zero-trust fabric with micro-segmentation

Nile has announced new security features for its Secure Network-as-a-Service platform. At its core is a zero-trust fabric with identity-based micro-segmentation. The company claims this will reduce security breaches by up to 60 percent.

With the zero-trust fabric, Nile aims to block lateral threats and limit the spread of attacks. It does not add this as a separate layer on top of existing infrastructure, but integrates it directly into the network architecture.

New security services

A new addition is the Nile Trust Service, which natively integrates NAC (Network Access Control) into the zero-trust fabric. This eliminates the need for separate appliances and overlays, which, according to Nile, reduces complexity and costs by 30 to 70 percent. The company is also expanding its service catalog with Secure Guest, RADIUS, DHCP, and an early preview of an integrated Internet Edge solution.

Also new is the so-called “Segment-of-1” functionality, which limits the blast radius of attacks and prevents the spread of malware. Nile also claims that its architecture prevents an entirely new class of attacks, including AirSnitch.

“With AI becoming an enabler as well as disruptor, and organizations of all sizes struggling with Lean IT, Nile’s Secure NaaS architecture with zero trust, autonomous operations and cloud service is becoming the defacto standard for next-generation network deployments,” said CEO Pankaj Patel.

Customers already using the Nile platform are reporting concrete results. In addition to a 60 percent reduction in breaches, they report a 99 percent drop in IT support tickets and a threefold increase in change management speed. According to Nile, operational costs decrease by 30-50% over several years, while the platform provides full visibility into users, devices, and network infrastructure.

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