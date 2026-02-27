Forescout and Netskope bring Zero Trust to all devices

Forescout and Netskope have announced an integration that provides Zero Trust security for all devices, including unmanaged IT, OT, and IoT devices. The solution combines real-time device intelligence with AI-powered cloud security to dynamically adjust access decisions based on device state and risk.

The integration between Forescout and Netskope enables companies to universally apply Zero Trust policies across device types and locations. Where standalone ZTNA solutions often focus exclusively on North-South cloud traffic, this collaboration also secures East-West communication at the local network level. By combining Forescout’s real-time discovery and assessment of connected assets behind routers and firewalls with Netskope’s private access controls, the joint solution continuously evaluates context and risk.

“As digital environments expand and grow more complex, we are helping organizations shrink their attack surface,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “The volume and variety of device types are exploding, along with the number of applications, users and access points. By joining forces with Netskope, we are bringing together two best-of-breed solutions.”

Universal Zero Trust policy and adaptive security

The integration offers several key benefits. Organizations can apply consistent, granular security policies to all assets, including traditional computers, mobile devices, OT, IoT, and medical (IoMT) devices. Blind spots are eliminated by identifying local endpoints and unmanaged IoT devices that are invisible to traditional agents or located behind network barriers.

In addition, the solution distinguishes itself by controlling East-West local network traffic, limiting the damage of emerging threats before they can spread. Access decisions and policies automatically adjust in real time based on device status, user behavior, application sensitivity, and observed risk. This reduces dependence on static rules and manual updates.

