Cloudflare launches AI Security Posture Management for Zero Trust

Cloudflare is introducing AI Security Posture Management within its Zero Trust platform. The package is designed to help companies roll out AI tools securely without compromising security or privacy. Shadow AI is finally getting a counterpart.

Employees are increasingly using AI for everyday tasks. From finance to marketing, teams are using generative AI to work faster. But often this happens without the security department’s knowledge. This widespread adoption poses significant risks for companies that are unprepared.

The Shadow AI Report gives security teams immediate insight into how their organization uses AI. The report not only shows that an employee is using an AI app, but also exactly which app and who has access to it. This granular information helps teams make data-driven decisions.

Cloudflare Gateway then makes it possible to automatically enforce AI policies. Security teams can choose to block unapproved AI applications entirely. They can also restrict the type of data that is uploaded to AI applications.

For example, employees may accidentally paste confidential company information into chatbots. Or engineers may roll out AI apps without input from the security team. This calls for a new approach to security.

Protecting sensitive data

AI Prompt Protection identifies potentially dangerous interactions between employees and AI models. The system flags risky prompts and responses. Policies are enforced inline at the prompt level to mitigate risks early on.

Employees receive warnings or are blocked when they enter sensitive data, such as source code, to an untrusted AI provider. This gives security teams control over company data, leaving the company without being completely restricted in AI use.

Finally, Zero Trust MCP Server Control provides a single dashboard for all MCP tool calls. MCP stands for Model Control Protocolâ€”requests from AI models to servers to perform specific tasks. This feature ensures that all MCP traffic runs through Cloudflare for better control.

With these four pillars, Cloudflare aims to help companies adopt AI safely without hindering team productivity. Above all, the platform seeks to strike a balance between innovation and security at a time when AI use is growing exponentially.

