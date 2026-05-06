Object First Launches Fleet Manager for Remote Backup Management

Object First has announced Fleet Manager. It is a service designed for companies with a distributed backup infrastructure. With zero-trust principles and a single dashboard for Veeam environments, Object First aims above all to offer ease of use. Existing Ootbi users with an active support contract can use Fleet Manager at no additional cost.

The service targets organizations and service providers that manage multiple locations, data centers, or customer environments. In other words: use cases for complex backup infrastructures. Since ransomware often targets backups, wherever they may be, Object First aims to make organizations more resilient in various ways. The Object First dashboard displays an alert from systems like the fake backup Honeypot, which was added last year.

Zero Trust as a Foundation

Fleet Manager is designed with zero-trust principles and Secure-by-Design guidelines. Technically, this manifests in the use of telemetry data exclusively, without access to the actual backup data. This ensures backups remain completely immutable; even an administrator with extensive privileges or an attacker cannot modify or delete the data.

Secure remote access is provided via a so-called Zero Access service. No additional hardware or software is required. For service providers, Fleet Manager adds multi-tenant visibility, allowing them to monitor multiple customer environments from a single console, including insights into outages, capacity overages, and threats.

Growing demand for immutable storage

Object First’s strategy appears to be paying off. In 2025, it recorded 183 percent growth in bookings, driven by increasing demand for ransomware-resistant on-premises storage. Fleet Manager is the next step for the company, which previously expanded its Ootbi platform with the compact Ootbi Mini and the Honeypot detection feature.

“Digital resilience starts with understanding what is happening continuously within your backup environment,” said David Bennett, CEO of Object First. “Fleet Manager provides organizations with the visibility and control needed to protect their Veeam backup data.”