Object First introduces Ootbi Mini for small offices

Object First launches Ootbi Mini, a compact, immutable storage solution specially designed for small offices, branches, and edge environments. The device aims to make local Veeam backup data completely ransomware-proof.

Like the existing Ootbi series, the Mini features the same intuitive interface and simple Veeam integration. According to Object First, no security expertise is required to operate the system.

The Ootbi Mini builds on Object First’s Zero Trust principles. The system provides absolute immutability, which means that no one—not even an administrator—can modify the firmware, operating system, storage layer, or backup data. This approach is designed to protect organizations from ransomware attacks.

The device will be available in three capacities: 8, 16, and 24 terabytes. Object First positions the Mini as a desktop tower that does not require a traditional data center. With this, it targets smaller organizations that may not have been able to benefit from enterprise-grade security until now.

Honeypot function as tripwire

Object First is also introducing Ootbi Honeypot in version 1.7. This feature places a fake environment for Veeam Backup and Replication on a securely shielded part of Ootbi. In case of suspicious activity, Honeypot immediately sends alerts via the desired channel.

Clients can use this feature with a simple double-click. Honeypot is available free of charge to existing Ootbi customers using version 1.7.

This gives IT teams early warning of potential cyber threats. The honeypot serves as an early warning system, alerting administrators before real systems are compromised.

Cloud-based Fleet Management

A third introduction is Ootbi Fleet Manager, currently in beta. This cloud application allows customers to monitor their entire Ootbi fleet from a single dashboard. Fleet Manager offers customised organisation of clusters with detailed monitoring and reporting.

Users get a complete overview of their infrastructure, including hardware status and usage. Existing customers can sign up for the beta program via the Object First website.

