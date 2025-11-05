Cloudian and CTERA combine object and file storage

Cloudian and CTERA announce a global partnership that offers organizations a single integrated data platform. By combining their object and file storage solutions, companies can create a data fabric from edge to cloud.

Companies are struggling with growing data volumes spread across multiple locations. Centralized management is often lacking, while local offices need fast access to files. The combination of Cloudian and CTERA addresses this by enabling intelligent edge caching and scalable object storage in the data center.

Cloudian will resell the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. Conversely, CTERA will offer Cloudian’s HyperStore platform to customers. The CTERA Edge Filer delivers local performance, while the CTERA Portal centrally manages thousands of locations. HyperStore acts as a central repository with exabyte capacity and S3 compatibility.

An important consideration is data sovereignty. Companies can keep their data within their own national borders while collaborating globally. Ransomware protection and disaster recovery are also built in.

Technical advantages are stacking up

Unified data management eliminates data silos by integrating file and object storage. Intelligent caching means that frequently used data remains available locally, while a global namespace ensures consistency.

HyperStore scales from terabytes to exabytes without limitations. The software runs on standard hardware and saves up to 70 percent compared to traditional systems. Security certifications, encryption, and geo-distribution complete the picture.

Available immediately

The reseller agreement takes effect immediately. Both sales teams have been trained and channel partners worldwide can deliver the solutions. Technical documentation and reference architectures are made available.

The collaboration focuses on financial services, logistics, life sciences, and energy. These sectors often have global operations with strict compliance requirements. The combined solution should help organizations modernize their IT while keeping data secure.

Tip: CTERA is ready for a future of DataOps