DataCore Introduces Swarm Appliance for Edge Data Protection

DataCore introduces the Swarm Appliance, a turnkey solution for data protection in edge and ROBO environments. The product combines data immutability, encryption, and malware detection in a single preconfigured appliance. With this, DataCore aims to help organizations that need to protect unstructured data outside the data center without adding to their operational burden.

More and more organizations are generating unstructured data at distributed locations, ranging from retail and industry to remote healthcare facilities. However, most edge and ROBO environments lack the IT resources or space required for traditional enterprise-grade data protection. The Swarm Appliance is the solution DataCore has tailored to address this situation.

The Swarm Appliance is available in various capacity configurations. To this end, DataCore collaborates with hardware vendors to deliver fully integrated and validated systems.

Cyber resilience and compliance at the edge

Swarm Appliance is specifically built on cyber resilience. The solution includes data immutability, encryption, integrity verification, and integrated malware detection to identify and quarantine potentially infected data. This enables organizations to meet data governance requirements while keeping data immutable and auditable.

Applications vary widely: from medical imaging in remote healthcare facilities to surveillance data in retail environments and archiving at locations with limited IT resources.

The Swarm Appliance can be combined with the StarWind HCI Appliance, which delivers highly available block storage for mission-critical applications. Together, they address both primary and secondary data management needs in edge environments. Within the broader portfolio strategy, Swarm serves as the object storage pillar for archiving and long-term retention.

Tip: DataCore prioritizes freedom, protection, and long-term data retention