Acronis launches Archival Storage for long-term data protection

Acronis introduces Acronis Archival Storage, a long-term data storage solution designed for Managed Service Providers. The solution combines S3-compatible storage with compliance requirements and predictable costs.

With this new solution, Acronis is targeting MSPs that want to help their customers comply with growing data retention regulations. According to Acronis President Gaidar Magdanurov, many companies require data retention for years. “With Acronis Archival Storage, MSPs can now provide their clients with long-term storage built for compliance readiness, cost predictability and ease of use,” he says.

The solution is directly integrated into Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which the company says makes using archival storage effortless. MSPs get access to a unified billing and management platform.

Fast access with high availability

Acronis Archival Storage offers S3-compatible object storage with millisecond-fast retrieval times. The platform promises 11×9 durability and 99.5 percent availability. Security is ensured by encryption and immutability via WORM (Write Once Read Many) technology, which guarantees data integrity and compliance.

A key advantage for MSPs is the predictable cost model. There are no egress or API costs, so cloud costs no longer come as a surprise. The solution is designed to complement warm backup storage for regulated industries.

Strategic collaboration with Seagate

The solution was developed in collaboration with Seagate. “Data’s true value is realized when organizations can securely preserve, access, and harness it for innovation and insight,” said Melyssa Banda, SVP Edge Enterprise Storage and Services at Seagate. The collaboration ensures that archived data remains protected and accessible for compliance and AI applications.

The storage runs on Seagate Lyve Cloud and offers economic predictability. For MSPs, the solution offers a new way to differentiate and build predictable margins through integrated billing without egress fees.

Acronis Archival Storage is now available through the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform. With seven strategically located data centers worldwide, the solution offers improved connectivity and compliance coverage. Setup is easy thanks to preconfigured plans, S3 API support, and integrated controls.

