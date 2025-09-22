Seagate and Acronis join forces for archival cloud storage

Seagate and Acronis announced a strategic partnership for secure archival storage solutions. The alliance aims to help managed service providers (MSPs) and large enterprise customers manage AI-driven data growth.

The combination of artificial intelligence and exponential data growth presents new challenges for organizations. Many companies struggle with the cost-effective storage of large amounts of data that are rarely used but must be retained for compliance purposes.

Focus on compliance

The solution focuses specifically on sectors with strict retention requirements. Healthcare providers, financial institutions, law firms, and government agencies often have to retain large volumes of data for years.

For these organizations, the collaboration provides a solution to rising storage costs. More than 60 percent of companies now manage more than 1 petabyte of data, according to Acronis President Gaidar Magdanurov. “Seagate’s global leadership in mass-capacity storage perfectly aligns with Acronis’ goal to offer MSPs the integrated archival storage that prioritizes security, compliance, and cost efficiency,” said Magdanurov.

S3-compatible solution

The alliance has created Acronis Archival Storage, an S3-compatible solution specifically designed for long-term storage. The platform integrates with Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage service.

For MSPs, this means a predictable cost model. Acronis does not charge separate fees for API calls or data traffic, which makes the total costs transparent. At the heart of the collaboration is Seagate’s Lyve Cloud technology, which combines enterprise-grade security with scalability. The solution supports encryption during transport and storage, as well as role-based access control.

The technical specifications comply with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards. For organizations in regulated industries, immutability options are available, which prevent data from being changed after storage.

For organizations struggling with growing storage costs and compliance requirements, the collaboration offers a structured approach. The focus is on keeping costs manageable while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.