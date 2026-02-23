Pure Storage becomes Everpure, acquires 1touch

Pure Storage is changing its name to Everpure. With the name change, the brand wants to emphasize that it has evolved from a storage company to a data management platform. At the same time, it is announcing the acquisition of 1touch, a company specializing in data intelligence and orchestration.

The rebranding to Everpure will officially take effect on March 5, 2026, on the New York Stock Exchange. “Everpure reflects the company we have become as we help enterprises unleash the full power of their data,” says CEO Charles Giancarlo. The name combines the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture with the flexibility of the Evergreen model.

Everpure sees that companies are at a turning point, as AI is now central to organizations’ business operations. AI has exposed the weaknesses of existing infrastructure. Siloed data, manual processes, and inflexible architectures cannot keep up with the demands of enterprise AI.

The Everpure Platform (formerly Pure Storage Platform) transforms storage into a unified, virtualized cloud of data. An intelligent control plane manages data sets globally through policy, eliminating the friction of manual configurations.

Everpure aims to help organizations move AI projects from pilot to production with speed and confidence.

Data intelligence with 1touch

With the acquisition of 1touch, Everpure is expanding its data management capabilities. The company is adding data discovery and semantic context to the Everpure Platform. 1touch provides data discovery, classification, and enrichment capabilities across all data sets and environments.

"Data is the lifeblood of the AI era, but without the proper controls and semantic context, it remains an untapped resource," explains Ashish Gupta, CEO of 1touch. By integrating storage with 1touch's capabilities, enterprise data becomes inherently AI-ready at the source. This allows organizations to convert raw data into actionable insights faster. Everpure claims that the combination delivers unmatched contextual intelligence in the industry.

