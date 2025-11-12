Seagate launches 3.2 petabyte storage system for data centers

Seagate introduces the Exos 4U100 and 4U74 JBOD systems, which deliver up to 3.2 petabytes of storage in a single enclosure. The systems are designed for data centers and edge environments where AI workflows are causing explosive data growth.

The use of AI requires exponentially more data storage, but the challenge goes beyond mere volume. Evolving data sovereignty laws require organizations to store data locally to meet compliance and privacy requirements. At the same time, AI workflows are shifting from centralized cloud environments to hybrid and distributed operations. Seagate is introducing two new systems that respond to this trend. They use SAS4-JBOD storage solutions that are energy-efficient and scalable.

Mozaic HAMR technology as a basis

The Exos 4U100 uses Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR technology to combine energy efficiency and data throughput. The system supports petabyte-scale AI and ML workflows with frequent model checkpointing, long-term retention, and continuous data ingestion.

The solution offers 3.2 petabytes of capacity in a single enclosure designed entirely by Seagate. Both SAS and SATA support are included in the package, which should simplify implementation. Cooling is 70 percent more efficient than previous generations, and power consumption is reduced by 30 percent.

Edge solution with enterprise security

“The Seagate Exos 4U100 JBOD marks the beginning of a new chapter in edge storage innovation,” said Melyssa Banda, SVP Edge Storage and Services at Seagate. “It’s not just a product, but a demonstration of Seagate’s commitment to empowering organizations to retain data longer.”

The systems are optimized for different rack depths with tool-less access and quick installation. Enterprise-grade security is built in via secure boot, Seagate Secure certificate, Redfish management, and compliance-ready functionality for sovereign data.

The Exos 4U100 and 4U74 JBODs will be available next quarter through Seagate’s authorized channel partners.

