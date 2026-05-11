OpenAI launches Deployment Company to build and deploy AI systems

OpenAI is launching the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new entity designed to help organizations systematically implement AI. The company is starting with more than $4 billion in capital.

As part of the launch, OpenAI is also acquiring Tomoro, an applied AI consulting firm with experience in mission-critical implementations. Tomoro brings approximately 150 engineers who are immediately deployable within the Deployment Company. They have experience at companies such as Tesco, Virgin Atlantic, and Supercell, where they implemented complex AI systems. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Forward Deployed Engineers at the Core of the Model

The approach revolves around so-called Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs). They literally go to work at clients’ sites. Together with business leaders, operators, and frontline teams, they identify where AI delivers the most value. A typical project begins with a targeted assessment of the most promising workflows. The FDEs then build and test production systems that integrate OpenAI models with the customer’s data, tools, and processes.

The Deployment Company operates as an independent unit but remains closely connected to OpenAI. This gives clients access to the latest models and deployment insights as soon as they become available.

Behind The Deployment Company is a consortium of nineteen parties. TPG is leading the investment, with Advent, Bain Capital, and Brookfield as co-lead founding partners. Goldman Sachs, SoftBank Corp., Warburg Pincus, and BBVA are also involved. Together, the investing PE firms sponsor more than 2,000 companies worldwide.

Tip: OpenAI is preparing GPT-5.5-Cyber as a counterpart to Claude Mythos