OpenAI brings AI coworkers to enterprises through Frontier Alliances

OpenAI announces Frontier Alliances, a collaboration with consulting firms around the Frontier platform. It is working with Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey, Accenture, and Capgemini. The partnerships are designed to help companies actually deploy AI agents in their organizations, from strategy to rollout.

The Frontier platform was launched earlier this month to help organizations build and manage AI coworkers. An example: an agent that handles a customer query from start to finish by extracting context from the CRM, checking policy, and only escalating when necessary. So the technical basis is there, but companies need more.

For real impact, in addition to technology, alignment within management, workflow redesign, integration between systems, and change management are also necessary. That’s where the four partners come in. They will be working closely with OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering team in the coming years. Each of the four consulting firms is investing in dedicated practice groups and building teams that will be certified on OpenAI technology.

Focus on strategy and end-to-end execution

McKinsey and BCG focus on helping leadership make fundamental choices: where to start, how to adapt the operational model, and how to stimulate adoption. McKinsey does this through QuantumBlack, its AI branch that combines technical expertise with industry knowledge. BCG uses BCG X, its tech build unit, to embed AI into critical workflows.

Accenture and Capgemini take a broader approach. They go from strategy to actually connecting Frontier to the systems and data that companies work with. Accenture shapes things and delivers complete solutions across the entire lifecycle, from initial strategy to long-term operation. The company has already equipped tens of thousands of professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet: “Business transformation requires more than great models – it requires end-to-end execution across technology, data, security, and change management.” Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat says his company helps customers embed Frontier throughout the organization and establish operational processes to run agents consistently at scale.

Frontier is currently available to a limited number of customers. Wider availability will follow in the coming months.