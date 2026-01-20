OpenAI becomes ServiceNow’s preferred AI partner

OpenAI has entered a multi-year agreement with ServiceNow to integrate GPT-5.2 and multimodal AI capabilities into enterprise workflows. The collaboration aims to set the pace for how organizations deploy AI agents across IT, finance, HR and other business functions.

ServiceNow announced that OpenAI will become a “preferred intelligence” provider, in the official verbiage. The partnership brings OpenAI’s latest models like GPT-5.2 directly into the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling AI to understand context, make decisions and take action within secure enterprise infrastructure.

“ServiceNow is helping enterprises bring agentic AI into workflows that are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes,” says Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI. With OpenAI models embedded in ServiceNow, enterprises across industries will benefit from intelligence that handles work end to end in complex environments.

The ServiceNow AI Platform already integrates multiple AI providers including Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Google Gemini and Anthropic. This new agreement positions OpenAI as the preferred option for ServiceNow’s customer base. While ServiceNow supports multi-vendor AI integrations, there’s no evidence this represents an exclusive partnership; customers maintain flexibility in their AI provider choices.

Workflow automation at scale

The collaboration targets practical enterprise use cases. Examples include AI assistance for natural language queries based on real company data, automated summarization of incidents and cases, developer tools that convert intent into workflows, and intelligent search across systems. Employees can request actions like “view my benefits” or “escalate this customer issue” in plain language, with GPT-5.2 interpreting the request and triggering appropriate workflows.

OpenAI will also provide direct speech-to-speech and native voice technology in ServiceNow, moving toward more natural multimodal experiences. This builds on ServiceNow’s AI Experience interface introduced earlier, which supports voice, text and image interactions.

Broader adoption signals

ServiceNow extends OpenAI’s enterprise footprint, adding customers like Accenture, Walmart, PayPal, Intuit, Morgan Stanley and BBVA. More than 1 million business customers worldwide now use OpenAI directly, the company says, supposedly making it the fastest-growing business platform in history.

Amit Zavery, president and COO at ServiceNow, emphasized the shift from experimentation to scaled deployment. “As companies shift from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, they need the power of multiple AI leaders working together to deliver faster, better outcomes,” he said.

Choice remains key

As bombastic as the partnership sounds (they often do), it should be noted that a company like ServiceNow can ill afford to lock in customers to specific models. Many will have their own AI agents set up, perhaps in platforms other than ServiceNow, meaning interactivity remains a core competency. Without it, friction can prevent a migration to the company’s ITSM offerings or cause frustration when it comes to AI rollouts. Nevertheless, there may be benefits to using OpenAI, and plenty of companies may have already standardized on it anyway.