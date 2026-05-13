SAP launches Joule Work: an AI-chatbot that turns questions into action

SAP has introduced Joule Work, an intelligent AI workspace that understands what SAP users ask and turns it into action. It is very similar to Claude and Gemini, but within the SAP ecosystem. Employees use plain language to describe what they want to achieve, and that request is then routed to the appropriate Joule Assistants and Agents who handle the execution. Joule Work is available as a web client, desktop app, and mobile app, and also integrates with existing applications such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

During Sapphire 2026, SAP announced Joule Work, a new AI chatbot that puts user questions and intent at the center. This goes beyond a simple chatbot or copilot. Joule Work is the user component of the broader Joule solution, bringing SAP and non-SAP systems together through a single interface.

Employees no longer need to navigate through multiple applications themselves to gather information or coordinate tasks. They simply state in plain language what they want to achieve, after which Joule organizes and executes the work. Joule Work adapts in real time based on that intent.

Joule Assistants coordinate the work

Central to Joule Work are the Joule Assistants: AI team members organized by functional area. They understand an organization’s context, direct Joule Agents, and automate complex tasks, all to support employees.

The workspace is available via a cloud-based web client, a desktop app, and a mobile app. The desktop app runs locally and has access to files, email, and documents on the user’s machine, which is useful for tasks such as analyzing data or drafting documents based on local sources.

Voice control via LiveKit and open protocols

SAP also announced a partnership with LiveKit for intelligent voice support in Joule. This enables SAP customers to use real-time voice capabilities, even in locations where keyboard-based work is impractical. This makes Joule accessible to employees in production environments or in the field.

Joule Work also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol for integration with third-party tools and agents.

Availability

Joule Work is now available to participants in the SAP Early Adopter Care program. General availability is scheduled for H2 2026.