To make vibe coding viable, Pega Blueprint adds robust controls

Blueprint is Pegasystems’ take on AI-infused enterprise app development. With additional updates, it has now embraced vibe coding without letting it degrade enterprise-grade secure design. The tool combines conversational AI with drag-and-drop modeling and enterprise governance. In so doing, Pegasystems aims to eliminate the technical debt and compliance risks that typically accompany vibe coding.

Pegasystems has now added a new vibe coding assistant in Pega Blueprint. The feature lets users converse with their app designs via text or speech to refine workflows, data, and logic. Teams can also switch between natural-language instructions and graphical drag-and-drop modeling at any point.

Vibe coding is gaining traction in enterprise circles, but its risks are equally well-documented. A recent We’ve seen how AI coding agents can deliver speed, but without governance, they also serve up chaos. On the security side, companies like Palo Alto Networks have actually been applying vibe coding to boost security productivity. They can therefore be a boon to overall efficiency, but vendors need to put in the work before organizations jump in without proper guidance.

From idea to agentic workflow

Pega Blueprint’s approach is to generate visual models rather than volumes of opaque code. Business and IT users can immediately understand, validate, and evolve these models. The tool also accepts documents, screenshots, and demonstration videos at any stage, enabling continuous refinement as requirements evolve. Once a design is complete, it can be pushed into a Pega Platform environment to deploy agentic workflows in minutes.

Pega Blueprint launched in February 2024 as a GenAI design tool. Since then, it has received regular updates. Pega gave Blueprint agentic capabilities in June last year and introduced regional data storage and privacy controls in October. The vibe coding assistant is the latest in a steady sequence of expansions.

Broader enterprise access

The vibe coding feature is now available to all Pega Blueprint users. According to chief product officer Kerim Akgonul: “We’re introducing a safe and reliable way to apply the excitement and speed of vibe coding to design and build mission-critical workflow apps without sacrificing enterprise-grade governance, security, and predictability.” Pega says the tool also democratizes development, letting both business users and experienced developers design enterprise-grade applications regardless of technical background.