Pega Blueprint update prevents compliance headaches

Pega’s workflow design agent, Blueprint, is getting a major update. From now on, organizations can securely process their business data in any region without having to do so manually.

As of today, Pega Blueprint is running in regional cloud environments for the US, the UK, the EU, Australia, Japan, and Singapore. Companies can now store and process their data and uploaded documents, such as BPMN files, videos, and screenshots, within local jurisdictions. Each region has its own version of privacy legislation that companies must comply with. Blueprint should take this tricky work off your hands. Blueprint should facilitate compliance with regulations such as the GDPR in Europe, APPs in Australia, and APPI in Japan.

Those who embrace Blueprint will likely start talking to other colleagues about their processes. The workflow design agent allows business and IT teams to design applications together. GenAI combines Pega with best practices to quickly create modern workflows. This enables multinationals to collaborate more securely across national borders, for example.

Dedicated storage for cloud customers

Pega Cloud customers get an extra option. Blueprint-related documents end up in client-specific S3 buckets within their own Virtual Private Clouds. This complete isolation gives organizations more control over their data.

The expansion builds on existing privacy measures. All Blueprint content remains visible only to authorized users. Customer data is not used to train AI models, neither those of Pega itself nor those of its partners. Data at rest receives 256-bit AES encryption, and data in transit receives HTTPS/TLS protection.

Beyond Blueprint, Pega already takes a lot of work off organizations’ hands. For example, it launched an agentic update for Smart Investigate, which we discussed in September. That was also a refresh of an existing solution, with agentic AI functionality as a new feature.

Federated access controls

Organizations that link Blueprint to their internal single sign-on infrastructure can now also configure role-based access. This streamlines security and the login experience for users.

Pega Blueprint also automatically adapts to regional languages and personas. This should encourage adoption by distributed teams that would otherwise have to communicate about their processes in different time zones or languages. By localizing both the experience and the infrastructure, teams can collaborate across regions with greater confidence, according to Pega. It is likely that this automatic translation will prevent quite a few misunderstandings.

AI governance

In addition to compliance, governance is a major concern for organizations. Pega has anticipated this with Blueprint. An operations center monitors all of Pega’s GenAI solutions. Content filters remove potentially malicious or harmful responses.

“As Pega Blueprint adoption grows globally, we have expanded the privacy and security foundation to meet regional data governance requirements,” said Kerim Akgonul, Chief Product Officer at Pega. The improvements should enable faster performance, better compliance, and a frictionless experience for teams across regions.