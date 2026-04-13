Anthropic’s Mythos preview: why the human layer matters more, not less

Anthropic has announced Anthropic’s Mythos Preview, a frontier model that has discovered thousands of high-severity zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system and web browser. Findings include a 27-year-old Transmission Control Protocol Selective Acknowledgment (TCP SACK) bug in OpenBSD, a 16-year-old flaw in FFmpeg’s H.264 codec, and a 17-year-old remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in FreeBSD’s Network File System (NFS) server (CVE-2026-4747) that the model identified and exploited fully autonomously.

The significantly new development is not vulnerability discovery. Machine-assisted bug hunting has existed for years, and Google’s Big Sleep already surfaced a real-world SQLite vulnerability in 2024. What is new is autonomous exploit chaining at scale. Where the previous model (Opus 4.6) had a near-zero autonomous exploit success rate, Mythos Preview reaches 72.4%. In Anthropic’s own framing, the model surpasses all but the most skilled human security researchers. In other words, the model does not only “find bugs” but also “writes working exploits without human intervention”. That’s the real news.

Anthropic is not releasing Mythos Preview to the general public. Instead, the company has launched Project Glasswing, a coalition of more than 40 organisations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Google, Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Cisco, JPMorgan Chase, the Linux Foundation, Nvidia, Broadcom, and Palo Alto Networks, that will use the model defensively to find and patch vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Anthropic is committing up to $100M in usage credits and $4M in direct donations to open-source security organisations.

Not everyone is convinced. Heidy Khlaaf of the AI Now Institute, experts like Marcus Hutchins, and others have cautioned against taking the claims at face value without disclosure of false-positive rates and human-review methodology. My opinion: that caveat is healthy, but the direction is clear.

Why this matters: sophistication, speed, and scale

The announcement poses a high risk to cybersecurity resilience, where prevention, detection, containment, and recovery are challenged on three fronts:

Sophistication . Mythos Preview surfaces decades-old zero-days that fuzzers and human reviewers have missed for decades. It chains them into working exploits autonomously.

. Mythos Preview surfaces decades-old zero-days that fuzzers and human reviewers have missed for decades. It chains them into working exploits autonomously. Speed . Industry estimates suggest zero-days can live for years before detection, while organisations take weeks to patch them once disclosed. The first compromises typically occur within minutes to 24 hours after release. Artificial Intelligence (AI) models like Mythos compress this window dramatically.

. Industry estimates suggest zero-days can live for years before detection, while organisations take weeks to patch them once disclosed. The first compromises typically occur within minutes to 24 hours after release. Artificial Intelligence (AI) models like Mythos compress this window dramatically. Scale. Mythos Preview discovered thousands of zero-days in weeks, with the ability to weaponise and deploy at scale within minutes.

The resulting risk is asymmetric. Defenders get Mythos under controlled access through Glasswing. Attackers, according to Anthropic’s offensive cyber research lead Logan Graham, will get equivalent capability from other labs within six to eighteen months. While Anthropic has committed to investing in improved guardrails for future models, guardrails can be broken. Attackers already sell jailbreaks that bypass safety controls for high premiums on the dark web, and the economic incentive to defeat guardrails grows with every leap in model capability. Defence must therefore assume that compromised, jailbroken, or misused frontier models exist in the wild. That assumption forces controls outward, to the network, the behavioral, and the human layers, not just the model layer.

The human as the most important layer

When AI reduces the technical attack window to minutes, what is left for humans to do?

First, initial access. Phishing, business email compromise, and social engineering remain the dominant initial access vectors; regardless of how good autonomous vulnerability discovery becomes. Mythos does not change that. A zero-day exploit chain still needs initial access, and that is usually achieved by a person clicking, approving, or trusting something they should not. I certainly expect attackers to double down on the human as initial access vector, not retreat from it as technical defences improve.”

Second, human judgment. AI agents and autonomous defensive tooling generate findings at machine speed, and most of those findings still require human contextual judgment to act on. Triage, prioritisation, and the decision of when to take a system offline are not problems that resolve at the model layer.

Third, accountability and oversight. As organisations deploy AI agents inside their own environments, someone has to own the outcomes those agents produce. In any corporation that accountability is assigned to a human.

Humans must safely interact with AI agents

The effectiveness and resilience of organizations increasingly depend on the collaboration between humans and machines, making human roles and responsibilities more critical than ever.

Human intuition and machine intelligence must collaborate to detect the most sophisticated attacks

Human oversight and accountability for business processes become key requirements

Human AI and cybersecurity literacy becomes even more important as human actions become part of human-AI value-creation processes

Security awareness and human risk management are not legacy controls. They are the layer that holds when the technical layers are outpaced.

Essential capabilities and behavioural analytics

Advances in AI like the Mythos Preview being able to discover vulnerabilities and to develop exploit chains repeatedly underline the need to pivot from a gatekeeping to a behavior profiling perspective. As attacks get more sophisticated, faster, and more frequent, organisations must establish a comprehensive AI and cybersecurity governance program based on transparency and oversight.

Establish strong observability and least-agency principles for AI agent development

Reduce shadow Information Technology (IT) and shadow AI

Understand “normal” behavior and communication patterns inside your network and software stack, crucially also for AI agents

Prepare for intervention and contingency to reduce initial impact and blast radius when something goes wrong

What organisations should do now

Technical hygiene remains essential, and Anthropic’s press release means it has to be tightened now, not relaxed:

Ensure patch management capabilities at the highest level with quickest turnaround times possible

Invest in cybersecurity oversight and monitoring to reduce Mean-Time-To-Detect (MTTD) and Mean-Time-To-Contain (MTTC)

Develop solid backup and recovery strategies to reduce Mean-Time-To-Recover (MTTR)

This article was submitted by KnowBe4.