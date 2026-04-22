Alteryx brings AI Insights Agent to Gemini Enterprise

Alteryx has launched the AI Insights Agent. The agent brings governed analytics directly to Gemini Enterprise. This allows employees to retrieve business insights within the tools they use every day, while ensuring business logic and governance remain intact.

Alteryx observes that generative AI in business environments often provides answers that do not align with internal business definitions or are difficult to validate. The new agent addresses this by executing predefined workflows and business logic from Alteryx One directly on BigQuery, without the need to move data.

Specifically, the agent enables information workers to define managed datasets in Alteryx One, including business logic and guardrails. When a user asks a question in Gemini Enterprise, the agent executes ready-made workflows there, directly on the data platform. This ensures outputs remain consistent with business standards and eliminates the need for manual intervention.

“At the core of enterprise AI is trust,” said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. “AI doesn’t just need data — it needs to understand how the business actually works. With the AI Insights Agent, we’re bringing that logic directly into Gemini Enterprise, so every answer is consistent, explainable, and ready to drive action.”

Continuation of Expansion with Google Cloud

The release builds on previous steps in the collaboration with Google Cloud. In January 2026, Alteryx announced Live Query for BigQuery, which allows teams to run workflows directly in BigQuery without data movement. The AI Insights Agent extends that line. Business logic and governance now extend into AI-driven work environments.

Gemini Enterprise was launched in October 2025 as a consolidation of Google’s AI initiatives for the workplace, featuring agent tools, data integration, and an ecosystem of over 100,000 partner organizations. Alteryx’s AI Insights Agent is available via the Google Cloud Marketplace for customers working on that infrastructure.

Alteryx also announces that it will release Alteryx One: Google Edition later this year. This will be a Google-first version of the platform with native integration into BigQuery, Google Sheets, and Google Drive.