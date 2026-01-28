Alteryx and Google Cloud bring analytics closer to BigQuery

Alteryx is significantly expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud. This should make data analytics more accessible to companies that use BigQuery. With the introduction of Live Query for BigQuery and Alteryx One: Google Edition, users no longer need to move data to run workflows.

Companies that standardize cloud platforms for analytics and AI often see a gap between where data is stored and how it is prepared and used. Alteryx wants to change that by bringing analytics workflows directly to BigQuery. The promise: from data to insight to action, without compromising on security or scalability.

An important part of the expansion is Live Query for BigQuery, which is now generally available. This allows business and IT teams to build and run workflows directly in BigQuery, without moving data. This approach promises to deliver AI-ready insights while maintaining governance, centralization, and performance.

Work directly in BigQuery

In addition, Live Query for BigQuery provides direct access to entire datasets through a no-code interface. Business users can prepare large datasets, apply business logic, and perform critical calculations without SQL, downloads, or spreadsheets. This should enable faster iteration when business needs change.

For IT and data teams, the solution means tighter governance and simplicity. All workflows run within Google Cloud via in-place analytics. Data remains in BigQuery, reducing shadow pipelines. Teams gain centralized control, auditability, and maximum ROI from their existing Google Cloud investments.

Alteryx will also launch Alteryx One: Google Edition, a Google-first version available through the Google Cloud Marketplace. This streamlined solution combines data prep and analytics with native integration into Google’s ecosystem, including BigQuery, Google Sheets, and Google Drive.

Defined logic for reliable AI

Analytics and AI are increasingly applied to critical business processes, including revenue reporting, risk management, and compliance. Accuracy and transparency are essential in this regard. AI depends on high-quality data and clear business logic to deliver reliable outcomes.

“Enterprises are learning that AI can’t guess its way to trusted outcomes,” said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. “Models don’t inherently understand the quality, context, or business definitions behind revenue, risk scoring, or compliance. Through this collaboration and by leveraging Google Cloud, Alteryx is able to embed governed, repeatable logic directly into BigQuery.”

Alteryx enables information workers to prepare and combine data and code calculations and rules into reusable workflows. By running these workflows directly in BigQuery, the platform aims to ensure that analytics and AI initiatives are anchored in both reliable data and real business rules.

