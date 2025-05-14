New Alteryx One platform unifies analytics and AI orchestration

The platform combines the entire Alteryx suite with new tools for unlocking enterprise data. This enables data analysts to better leverage cloud data platforms and accelerate AI initiatives. With the introduction of a central portal, users can manage their Alteryx portfolio regardless of the deployment model.

The company announced this at its Inspire 2025 conference. The new Alteryx One aims to eliminate barriers between flexibility, governance, and innovation. To do this, it brings analytics automation, low-code and no-code data prep, AI support, cloud flexibility, and enterprise governance together in a single, centrally managed platform.

The AI Control Center will be an important part of Alteryx One. This dashboard offers uniform orchestration, combining license management with built-in security, governance, and visibility across all AI interactions. This central control ensures consistent access and usage policies across the entire platform.

Work directly with cloud data platforms

As business data increasingly moves to the cloud, organizations need faster and more secure ways to work directly with their cloud data without costly data migration or unnecessary duplication. Alteryx One enables this by making cloud data platforms an extension of the analytics environment.

Real-time data access via Live Query for Databricks and Snowflake transforms Alteryx into a direct connection to cloud data platforms. Users can now work with huge datasets in real time, accelerating data preparation. Security and performance remain unchanged.

AI-driven solutions for data problems

Alteryx also cites its research during its announcement of One. It shows that data integration remains a major challenge for data analysts. Nearly half (46 percent) of analysts report that data quality issues are the biggest obstacle to preparing data. This challenge is magnified as more organizations move their data to the cloud.

Alteryx One introduces the AI-driven features Magic Reports, Alteryx Copilot, and GenAI Tools to address these issues. Magic Reports (generally available) automatically generates dynamic, customized reports in Auto Insights using AI. Alteryx Copilot (public preview) provides an interactive AI assistant that guides users from question to workflow, with intelligent real-time support and automatic workflow generation.

With new tiered packaging and a unified licensing portal, Alteryx One gives organizations centralized control over user access, permissions, and license management, ensuring secure, scalable analytics across the organization.

