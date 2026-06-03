GitLab cuts 14 percent of staff to fund agentic AI push

GitLab is laying off roughly 14 percent of its workforce, about 350 people, and withdrawing from 22 countries. The company disclosed the restructuring alongside its Q1 fiscal 2027 results, in which revenue rose 23 percent to 264.2 million dollars. Management says the majority of savings will be reinvested in R&D and AI products.

The country exits will shrink GitLab’s geographic footprint by over a third. The company expects to book 30–35 million dollars in pre-tax restructuring charges, mostly covering severance, retention, and termination benefits, reports The Next Web. Around 19 million dollar of that lands in the current quarter, with the rest spread across the following three. GitLab said the plan should be substantially complete by the end of fiscal 2027.

CEO frames cuts around AI opportunity

CEO Bill Staples made no mention of the layoffs in his prepared remarks. Instead, he pointed to AI momentum: “The agentic era is creating structural tailwinds for GitLab, and Q1 showed it clearly with accelerating platform activity and promising traction from GitLab Duo Agent Platform,” he said.

Management stated it intends to reinvest the majority of savings into R&D and AI products rather than bank them as margin. GitLab has been expanding its Duo Agent Platform, which became generally available earlier this year. The platform deepens an integration with Anthropic’s Claude models and includes partnerships with AWS and Google Cloud for agentic features on Bedrock and Vertex AI. With GitLab 19.0, released in May 2026, agents expanded further across the software development lifecycle, covering planning, code review, security, and CI/CD.

Strong quarter, raised guidance

Non-GAAP operating margin widened to 14 percent from 12 percent, and the GAAP net loss narrowed sharply from $35.9 million to $5 million. GitLab also raised its full-year profit guidance and repurchased about 2.4 million shares during the quarter. The stock rose after hours.

GitLab is not alone in this pattern. A number of software companies trimmed headcount through 2026 while posting growth, recasting the moves as bets on a leaner, AI-driven model. Investors had already been scrutinising GitLab’s quarterly figures closely in prior periods. At any rate, job cuts due to a reallocation of funds to AI appears to be more common among tech companies nowadays than restructurings driven by the supposed efficiency gain from the technology. GitLab is one of those, just as we saw with Meta and Oracle, among others.