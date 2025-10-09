Google launches Gemini Enterprise, the “front door for workplace AI”

Google has launched Gemini Enterprise. It represents a consolidation of the company’s AI efforts, from readymade agentic tooling for employees to discoverable extensions in the Google Cloud Marketplace. Together, Gemini Enterprise is set to be the “front door for AI in the workplace”.

Gemini Enterprise represents Google’s attempt to move artificial intelligence beyond basic conversational interfaces. The platform combines six core components: advanced Gemini models, a no-code agent builder, pre-built AI agents, enterprise data integration, centralized governance, and an extensive partner ecosystem.

Rather than offering standalone tools, Google is seeking to deliver a cohesive solution with Gemini Enterprise. The downside is that there’s no mention of third-party models, so expect the solution to remain distinct from a Google-based AI suite grounded on the choice-driven Vertex AI.

Languages and choices

The platform supports over 40 languages and includes built-in security features like Model Armor. Organizations can orchestrate complex, multi-agent workflows while maintaining strict data access controls.

Market positioning and competition

Google’s earlier Agentspace announcement laid the groundwork for this unified approach to workplace AI. The pricing structure starts at $21 per seat monthly for Gemini Business, targeting smaller organizations, while Enterprise Standard and Plus editions begin at $30 per seat monthly for larger organizations with stricter security requirements.

Competitors like Microsoft and others are pursuing similar comprehensive AI strategies, making platform integration and vendor lock-in considerations crucial for enterprise decision-makers.

Technical foundation

The platform builds on Google’s infrastructure advantage, supporting the open Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol for interoperability. This technical approach allows agents from different vendors to collaborate within the same environment, potentially reducing the risks associated with single-vendor dependency.

Google has partnered with over 100,000 organizations in its AI ecosystem, including major consulting firms like Deloitte, Capgemini, and Accenture. These partnerships should accelerate enterprise adoption through professional services support.

The company also announced comprehensive training programs, including the Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) program aimed at preparing one million developers to build and deploy agents.

Implementation outlook

For organizations evaluating Gemini Enterprise, the key considerations extend beyond technical capabilities. The platform’s success will depend on how effectively it integrates with existing enterprise systems and whether organizations can realize measurable productivity improvements. Given Google isn’t tapping into its already established third-party options such as Vertex AI, the efficacy seems somewhat artificially limited.

Google’s emphasis on open standards and partner ecosystem at least provides some hope. However, the substantial monthly per-seat costs mean organizations need clear ROI projections before committing to enterprise-wide deployments.