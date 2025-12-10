Veeam launches app for ServiceNow integration

The integration is designed to help organizations manage and automate data security within their ServiceNow workflows.

The new app in the ServiceNow Store offers bidirectional, policy-driven backup and recovery orchestration directly within the ServiceNow AI Platform. Users get full auditability, real-time status synchronization, and compliance reporting. ServiceNow users can monitor, orchestrate, and automate Veeam-powered data protection without leaving the platform.

With this app, Veeam is primarily targeting highly regulated sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance. Companies that want to provide their teams with self-service data security and automation are also part of the target group.

The integration provides automated compliance documentation and audit trails for business and regulatory requirements. In addition, bidirectional synchronization ensures real-time status updates and uniform workflows between Veeam and ServiceNow. The app also integrates with native ServiceNow users and group management for seamless role-based access to policies, jobs, and data.

In November, Veeam announced Data Platform v13 with integrations for ServiceNow, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and others. These integrations connect security and IT platforms for faster response times.

Decentralization and faster incident response

Organizations can use the app to decentralize backup management, streamline incident response, and improve visibility while maintaining enterprise-grade security and control. Manual intervention decreases, incident resolution accelerates, and end-to-end traceability becomes within reach.

The Veeam App for ServiceNow is now available free of charge to Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium edition customers via the ServiceNow Store.