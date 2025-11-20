Veeam Data Platform v13 available: more security and hypervisor options

Veeam Data Platform v13 introduces new security tools, expanded hypervisor support, and enhanced recovery capabilities. The release is designed to make organizations resilient to ransomware and AI threats, while avoiding vendor lock-in.

Veeam integrates Coveware technology into Recon Scanner 3.0. This tool runs directly within the platform and flags suspicious behavior on all monitored endpoints. Examples include brute force attacks, unusual file activity, and unexpected network connections.

The Consolidated Triage Inbox collects all findings in one place. Users can immediately see which threats are urgent via severity ratings. Suppression Rules help teams focus on real incidents rather than false positives.

Integration with Microsoft Sentinel combines Recon Scanner data with broader threat intelligence. This supports a unified approach to detection and response.

The new Malware Analysis AI Agent automatically analyzes suspicious activity. The system classifies malware, generates reports, and provides remediation advice. Veeam links findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for more context on threats.

Backups are immutable by default to prevent recovery points from being modified. SAML-based SSO and least-privilege access controls limit exposure to attacks. Integrations with CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow connect security and IT platforms for faster response times.

Instant recovery to Azure

Veeam now also supports direct instant recovery of workloads to Microsoft Azure. Critical systems can be running in the cloud within minutes. This provides a cleanroom environment to test recoverability without impacting production systems.

The feature is particularly relevant for disaster recovery scenarios where on-premises infrastructure is unavailable. Azure acts as a backup destination when primary systems are offline.

More hypervisors, including universal API

Veeam is significantly expanding its hypervisor support. Support for Scale Computing HyperCore is now available. HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, and XCP-ng will follow soon. Support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization will be added in 2026. This builds on existing Kasten integrations for container backups.

Noteworthy in this area is the Universal Hypervisor Integration API. This standard allows any hypervisor vendor to build native integration with Veeam’s backup and recovery capabilities. This should protect users from dependence on specific platforms as new virtualization technologies emerge.

Software Appliance without hardware lock-in

The Veeam Software Appliance is a hardened Linux system that runs within minutes. It now supports high availability for uninterrupted operations.

The solution does not require proprietary hardware. This results in significant cost savings compared to appliance-based competitors, claims Veeam. Auto-updates and no OS management reduce administrative overhead.

A new web-based console simplifies configuration and daily management. The system reduces infrastructure requirements and is completely browser-based.

Veeam Data Platform v13 is available worldwide through partners and distributors. Recon Scanner 3.0 is coming to Veeam Data Platform Premium users. VCSP partners will have access soon.