Veeam and HPE strengthen collaboration for data protection

The two companies are presenting five innovations for data resilience, ranging from backup for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials to improved storage efficiency with HPE StoreOnce.

Veeam and HPE are focused on simplifying data protection in hybrid cloud environments. Trust, resilience, and availability are key areas of focus. The strengthened collaboration aims to give companies more control over their data, regardless of where it is located.

Veeam is developing a native integration plugin for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software. The functionality is currently in beta and will be generally available in early 2026. The plugin provides hypervisor-based image-level backup for virtual machines on VM Essentials.

HPE previously validated Morpheus Enterprise Software as a Veeam-ready solution. This also allows organizations to protect containerized workloads. The integration provides reliable protection for hybrid workloads within a single platform.

In addition, organizations will soon be able to deploy HPE Private Cloud Business Edition together with the Veeam Data Platform. This replaces fragmented DIY data protection with a seamless platform. The Veeam Data Platform enables data portability between VMware and VM Essentials, speeding implementation and simplifying support.

Major leap in storage efficiency

According to Veeam, the latest version of HPE StoreOnce Catalyst achieves data reduction of up to 60:1. This removes limits on incremental backups and increases recovery speeds. This unlocks new hybrid cloud use cases and reduces the total cost of ownership.

Veeam Data Platform also introduces NVMe support for HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000. New snapshot integrations enable faster backups and near-instant recovery for critical workloads. Reference architectures for end-to-end immutability within the HPE Alletra Storage MP portfolio will be released soon to protect against ransomware and data loss.

Finally, HPE and Veeam will continue to focus on data resilience by design. The Data Resilience and Security Posture workshop helps organizations assess their security posture. The Disaster Recovery Capability Maturity Analysis uses the Veeam Data Resiliency Maturity Model (DRMM) to strengthen cyber resilience.