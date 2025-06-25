Veeam supports image-based backup for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials

HPE and Veeam are strengthening their partnership with new integrations between the Veeam Data Platform and HPE’s virtualization software. The partnership aims to provide businesses with robust backup and resiliency solutions at a time of increasing cyber threats.

Companies are increasingly struggling with IT complexity and cyber threats. Data is an organization’s most valuable asset, but often also its most vulnerable, according to Veeam. The combination of HPE’s virtualization tools with Veeam’s backup technology should help organizations implement enterprise-grade virtualization with maximum data protection.

HPE sees the integration as part of a broader strategy. The company introduced VM Essentials as part of its private cloud portfolio, partly in response to changing market conditions following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware. The collaboration with Veeam strengthens this offering by adding specialized backup and recovery capabilities.

Technical integrations

The two parties are expanding their existing collaboration with a focus on integrated data protection. Veeam will provide image-based backup support for HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software, the virtualization solution introduced by HPE earlier this year. This should provide customers with a unified and straightforward way to protect modern applications and data.

The collaboration will result in several practical integrations. Veeam will provide image-based backup for VM Essentials, with full support from the Veeam Data Platform. This will enable customers to benefit from multi-hypervisor protection and VM mobility, while saving up to 90 percent on VM license costs.

Additionally, Veeam provides backup and recovery solutions for containerized and cloud-native workloads. This works in conjunction with HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software, enabling organizations to manage and protect bare metal, virtualized, and containerized workloads.

Integration with HPE Zerto Software adds additional layers of protection. Together, these components should enable customers to secure their private cloud environments fully.

Data Resilience by Design

HPE and Veeam are also announcing a new framework: “Data Resilience by Design.” This framework helps organizations adopt a holistic, proactive approach to data security and availability. The framework includes HPE’s cybersecurity and cyber resilience transformation services.

These services provide organizations with a comprehensive roadmap and strategies to assess, strengthen, and future-proof their data resilience posture. The framework focuses on addressing growing security threats in private and hybrid cloud environments.