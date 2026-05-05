Infoblox completes acquisition of Axur to address external threats

Infoblox has completed the acquisition of Axur. With this move, the DNS company is adding protection against external digital threats to its portfolio. Axur is a Brazilian company specializing in detecting and removing threats outside the network perimeter. Infoblox is launching a new service, Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), immediately.

DRPS scans more than 40 million URLs daily using multimodal AI. The service detects threats such as phishing, brand abuse, executive impersonation, and the exposure of login credentials on websites, social platforms, mobile apps, and the dark web.

The integration goes beyond monitoring. DRPS findings are immediately forwarded to Infoblox Threat Defense, so that malicious destinations are blocked while a takedown is still in progress. Internal assets attempting to connect to those destinations are simultaneously identified. All of this can happen within minutes of detection.

“Infoblox is extending its leadership in preemptive security by expanding its ability to take down

malicious infrastructure before it can be weaponized against enterprises,” said Infoblox CEO Scott Harrell.

Foundation for Continuous Threat Exposure Management

DRPS is also the first building block of Infoblox Exposure Management, a broader framework that will be further expanded in the coming months. Infoblox states that this provides companies with a continuous and measurable approach to mitigating risks across the entire attack surface.

Whereas Infoblox traditionally detects and blocks threats via DNS, Axur focuses on how threats emerge within the broader digital ecosystem, from the dark web to app stores and social media. The combined threat intelligence is designed to provide customers with more context regarding emerging threats, particularly as attackers increasingly leverage AI for large-scale phishing and fraud campaigns.

Tip: Infoblox makes DNS the first line of defense