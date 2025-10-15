Qualys expands ETM security platform with identity security and better insight into threats

Qualys is expanding its Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) platform with three new AI-driven capabilities designed to help organizations predict and prevent cyber threats. ETM Identity, TruLens, and TruConfirm address specific challenges in the AI era by leveraging the built-in Agentic AI Fabric in ETM.

The first major addition to the ETM platform is ETM Identity. This feature focuses on securing both human and non-human identities. The system provides clear visibility across all identity and access management systems, from on-premises Active Directory to Microsoft Entra ID and cloud identity providers.

Linked to ETM Identity is a so-called TruRisk score. This score is designed to give security teams a simple insight into the state of identity security. This is made possible by combining and correlating risks surrounding the identities and assets of organizations. Security teams are generally too busy to address all potential threats. The TruRisk score helps them focus on the attack vectors that attackers are actually going to use.

ETM Identity offers the opportunity to automate processes. It is proactive and can intervene itself, both in terms of detection and problem solving. This should reduce the attack surface.

Real-time threat intelligence with TruLens

Identity is undoubtedly a priority for organizations when it comes to cybersecurity (at least, it should be). But a platform such as ETM also needs to be fed with information in order to be effective. This is where TruLens comes in. This part of the platform provides real-time, customized threat intelligence. This information should, of course, help organizations detect and address cyber risks more quickly. TruLens also tracks whether certain known vulnerabilities or attack vectors are shifting in priority. To do this, it uses, among other things, CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) catalog.

The value of TruLens for security teams is more or less the same as that of ETM Identity. It should enable security teams to focus primarily on the things that really matter and recognize threats before they escalate. In addition to threat intelligence, TruLens also uses other data, such as that relating to a company’s assets and business context in general.

TruConfirm should provide certainty

With TruConfirm, Qualys introduces a feature that proactively indicates which attack routes are most likely to be used by attackers. The idea is that TruConfirm does this before attackers start using them. This is possible by running real-world attack scenarios in a secure manner. The result makes it possible to validate any misuse of such a route. This is valuable information for security teams. It also provides insight into where security measures are not working as they should.

In other words, with TruConfirm, Qualys ETM gains the perspective of an attacker as an additional source of information. This should make it possible to set priorities (much) faster and close any gaps. As soon as a vulnerability is labeled “exploitable,” ETM springs into action to mitigate it via ITSM or patching. According to Qualys, ETM always verifies whether the proposed measures actually work. The TruRisk score is also updated.

Agentic AI (Fabric) and TruRisk as a connecting factor

All components of Qualys ETM naturally work together behind the scenes. Qualys uses an Agentic AI Fabric, among other things, for this purpose. The three new ETM functionalities announced by the company today are intended to give organizations’ Risk Operations Centers additional capabilities and power in the fight against attackers. In addition to the fabric, TruRisk also connects all components of the ETM platform. You can think of it as the platform’s operating language. Of course, it is very important that these scores are accurate. It is up to Qualys to substantiate them as well as possible. The enhancements announced today will certainly help with that.

Qualys ETM is already generally available. ETM Identity, TruLens, and TruConfirm are currently in preview status. Organizations can sign up for early access via the Qualys website.

