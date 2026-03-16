Okta launches platform to secure AI agents

Okta for AI Agents is a platform that treats AI agents as full-fledged, non-human identities. It provides organizations with tools to discover agents, manage access, and immediately revoke access tokens.

Okta for AI Agents is designed to help organizations answer three fundamental questions: where are my agents, what can they connect to, and what are they allowed to do? The impetus is a growing security problem. Only 22 percent of organizations treat AI agents as independent, identity-bearing entities, while 88 percent have already dealt with suspected or confirmed security incidents involving AI agents.

But the problem extends beyond known agents. Ninety percent of AI usage occurs through unauthorized personal accounts, with an average of 223 shadow AI incidents per month. Okta addresses this with Shadow AI Agent Discovery, a feature that automatically detects when employees link AI agents to corporate applications.

Three pillars for secure AI agents

The platform is built on three pillars. For registration and visibility, Okta is expanding its Okta Integration Network with dedicated support for platforms such as Boomi, DataRobot, and Google Vertex AI. Currently, that network already includes 8,200 integrations. Agents are registered as non-human identities in the Universal Directory, with a lifecycle spanning from onboarding to decommissioning.

The second pillar is access management. An Agent Gateway serves as a central control plane for all connections between agents and resources: MCP connections, tools, APIs, and databases. Agent credentials are automatically rotated via a secure vault, ensuring they never appear in plain text or logs.

The third pillar is the ability to revoke access immediately. Through Universal Logout, Okta can deactivate all access tokens if an agent deviates from its intended mission. All activity, including tool calls and authorization decisions, is forwarded to the organization’s SIEM.

Tip: Okta weaves AI agents into an identity fabric