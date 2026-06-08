ConnectWise launches platform for Predictive IT

ConnectWise introduces the ConnectWise Platform for managed service providers. PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, automation, and agentic AI come together in a single “System of Action.” The goal: to help MSPs transition from reactive management to what ConnectWise calls Predictive IT. General availability is scheduled for late June.

The company presents the platform as the foundation for a new strategy it calls Predictive IT. With this, ConnectWise is setting itself apart from fragmented legacy architectures built through piecemeal acquisitions and isolated systems.

“For decades, MSPs and IT teams have been forced to scale through labor-intensive operations and disconnected systems,” says CEO Manny Rivelo. “We are building the first purpose-built MSP System of Action — integrating PSA, RMM, workflow orchestration, security, automation, native agentic AI, and an open ecosystem into one intelligent platform designed to help MSPs move from reactive support to Predictive Intelligence.”

ConnectWise also published internal benchmark research based on an MSP with approximately $3 million in annual managed services revenue. According to the model, MSPs that operationalize AI can expect a 45 percent reduction in ticket resolution time, 30 to 40 percent fewer tickets thanks to intelligent automation, and a margin uplift of 5 to 12 percentage points. In addition, ConnectWise estimates a strategic revenue potential of over $1 million through improved scalability and premium services.

ConnectWise notes that the industry is currently in the early phase of this transition. Phase 2, on which the company is now focusing, encompasses AI copilots, automation, and workflow intelligence. With its current releases, ConnectWise aims to move customers to Phase 3, where AI coordinates and performs operational work across the entire organization.

Open ecosystem as a foundation

The ConnectWise Platform integrates PSA and service operations, RMM and endpoint telemetry, cybersecurity operations, native agent-based execution, workflow automation, and third-party ecosystem integrations, among other features. A shared operational data architecture forms the foundation.

“MSPs don’t need more disconnected tools,” says David Raissipour, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ConnectWise. “They need an intelligent operational layer capable of coordinating action, automating execution, and continuously improving operations across their entire business.”

Tip: Datto improves integration between RMM and ConnectWise Manage