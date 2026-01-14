Infoblox deepens exposure management through Axur

Infoblox has reached an agreement to acquire Axur. With this acquisition, Infoblox aims to better address brand fraud, data and credential theft, and external digital threats.

Attackers are increasingly using AI to scale up convincing phishing, impersonation, and fraud campaigns. According to Infoblox, organizations need early insight into threats and faster disruption.

“Many modern attacks now start outside the traditional network, on fake websites, social platforms, app stores and search ads,” says Scott Harrell, CEO of Infoblox. Security teams are therefore going beyond their perimeter. They focus on what is exposed and reduce risks before a breach occurs. Axur expands Infoblox’s security offering by enabling companies to see and stop these threats earlier.

AI-driven detection in minutes

Axur uses AI to automatically discover, validate, and remove external threats. The platform also continuously monitors to prevent threats from returning. The system detects new phishing activity in less than 4 minutes and achieves a nearly 99 percent success rate in takedowns. Combined with Infoblox’s preemptive security capabilities, organizations can block communication with malicious infrastructure at the DNS level while takedowns are in progress. This reduces the median attack uptime from days to hours.

The combined solution is designed to help organizations detect external threats earlier. The platform continuously discovers phishing sites, social media fraud, fake apps, and leaked credentials on the dark web. Often, this happens days or weeks before attacks are actually launched. AI-driven workflows automatically validate and remove phishing sites, fraudulent domains, and fake apps.

Proactive disruption of imitation campaigns helps prevent account takeover and financial fraud. Automation reduces manual investigation and response work for security teams. “Axur was built to help organizations keep pace with attackers through automation, transparency and measurable outcomes,” said Fabio Ramos, CEO of Axur.

Infoblox and Axur will continue to operate independently until the transaction is completed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Infoblox expects to complete the deal in the spring of 2026.

