Google closes $32B Wiz deal, its largest acquisition ever

Google has completed its $32 billion acquisition of Wiz. The deal, now Google’s largest takeover ever monetarily, was first announced in March last year. Wiz joins Google Cloud but remains available across all major clouds, including AWS, Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

The deal cleared all regulatory hurdles and now ranks as Google’s largest acquisition to date, surpassing its 2022 Mandiant purchase ($5.4 billion).

The path to this completion was anything but smooth. Back in 2024, Wiz walked away from a $23 billion offer from Google parent company Alphabet after the two parties failed to agree on whether Wiz would operate as a separate unit or integrate fully into Google Cloud. Google returned with a higher bid in early 2025, eventually settling at $32 billion. The U.S. Department of Justice cleared the deal in October 2025, and the European Commission subsequently gave its unconditional approval under the EU Merger Regulation this February.

Wiz joins Google Cloud, stays multicloud

Wiz will join Google Cloud but retain its brand and its commitment to operating across all major cloud environments, AWS, Azure, OCI, and of course Google Cloud itself. That multicloud position was already evident before the deal closed: Wiz earned “Deployed on AWS” status earlier last year, reinforcing it had no intention of becoming a Google-only offering.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, outlined the strategic intent: “We want to make security a catalyst for innovation, not a barrier. With this acquisition, we will deliver a unified security platform that simplifies the complex task of protecting multicloud environments in the AI era, making a strong security posture accessible to more companies and governments.”

Unified platform targeting AI-era threats

Together, Google Cloud and Wiz plan to deliver a platform connecting code, cloud, and runtime into a single security layer. They aim to focus on preventing threats and responding to them swiftly, including those generated or enabled by AI. Wiz is used by 50 percent of the Fortune 100, with clients including Shell, BMW, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce. It should be emphasized that not all of these brands use Google Cloud as their dominant platform, meaning the multicloud proposition was key to keep l.

Google therefore intends to keep Wiz products available through partner security solutions and the Google Cloud Marketplace. Small businesses, often without dedicated security resources, are also explicitly named as a target group for the combined offering. It will be interesting to see how Wiz is set to integrate with Google Cloud specifically while trying to maintain and expand its feature set elsewhere.

Generally speaking, there’s little sense in closing off Wiz from Alphabet’s perspective. When seeking to recover the asking price from the cloud security company, income from any and all sources will remain sensible to hold onto.

We spoke in detail with Wiz recently on video, which you can watch here.