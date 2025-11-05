Google’s $32B Wiz deal gets green light from DOJ

The US Department of Justice has concluded its investigation into Google’s acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz. This brings the $32 billion deal much closer to completion. With fewer hurdles to overcome, Google looks set to complete its largest acquisition ever in 2026.

On October 24, the Department of Justice (DOJ) decided to close the investigation via a so-called early termination. This is evident from documents on the Federal Trade Commission’s website, Bloomberg reports. The DOJ opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in June after Google and Wiz announced their collaboration. The authorities wanted to know whether the acquisition would distort competition in the field of cloud security.

Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said during the WSJ Tech Live California event that the regulators are thorough in their work. He says the DOJ dives deep into the industry to better understand it, but they also move quickly with their decision-making. That allows companies to thrive, Rappaport said. He emphasized that the company is still in the phase between signing and closing.

Wiz strengthens Google Cloud

Wiz is an important addition to Google Cloud. The cybersecurity company has technology for real-time detection of and response to cyber threats. Through the use of AI, Wiz was able to quickly attract major customers, including Google’s main cloud competitors Amazon and Microsoft.

Thomas Kurian, head of Google’s cloud division, led the negotiations. He sees the acquisition as strengthening Google Cloud’s security position. Both parties promised at the announcement that Wiz’s platform will continue to support multi-cloud. On-premises environments and SaaS applications will also continue to be supported.

A Google spokesperson said Tuesday that the acquisition gives businesses and governments “more choice in how they protect themselves.” The deal still needs to be approved in other jurisdictions. Google expects to complete the acquisition in 2026.

Biggest deal ever for Google

The all-cash deal worth $32 billion is the largest acquisition in Google’s history. It is also the largest deal closed in 2025 to date, according to the WSJ. Alphabet announced the acquisition in March after earlier talks broke down last year. At the time, Google’s parent company offered $23 billion, but Wiz preferred to go public independently. CEO Rappaport had long stated that his goal was for his company to achieve $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). That requirement disappeared when Google’s parent company returned to the negotiating table with tens of billions on the table.

Wiz was valued at $12 billion in May last year, rising to $16 billion later in the year. It’s a simple calculation, but the acquisition amount is almost double that. Wiz’s annual recurring revenue was $500 million in July last year.

European review may follow

Despite US approval, the European Commission may still launch an investigation. So far, however, this has been limited to columns suggesting this shortly after the deal was announced. However, discussions about a possible EU review have not yet led to formal proceedings. This makes a European investigation less likely, as the EC currently has bigger fish to fry. Alphabet as a whole is still under scrutiny, although it seems that breaking up the company into smaller pieces is becoming less likely now that the US is less keen on this than before.