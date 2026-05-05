OpenAI lawsuit: Musk accused of jealousy, massive stake revealed

Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, testified in court that his stake in the company is worth nearly $30 billion. He also revealed previously unknown financial ties to CEO Sam Altman, including a stake in Altman’s personal family office and shares in two Altman-affiliated startups. Meanwhile, OpenAI is publicly accusing Elon Musk of jealousy.

This came to light on Monday during the second week of the trial. The lawsuit, filed by Elon Musk, who is one of the founders, could determine the future of OpenAI. Musk is seeking $150 billion in damages, plus the resignation of both Altman and Brockman. The core of the complaint: OpenAI allegedly unlawfully traded its nonprofit mission for a for-profit one, for the benefit of its own leaders.

The proceedings have been ongoing for some time now. Earlier this year, Musk argued in court that the initiative to found OpenAI was entirely his. OpenAI disputes this and filed a counterclaim against Musk. A judge previously also limited part of Musk’s claims.

Financial ties to Sam Altman

Musk’s lawyers argued that Brockman cannot operate independently of Altman due to financial incentives. In emails read aloud in court, Jared Birchall, the head of Musk’s family office, wrote to Musk: “One thing worth mentioning now is that he compensated Greg ‌on the ⁠side by giving him a percentage ownership of Sam’s personal family office.” Birchall added that this could mean that “Greg is going to have a greater allegiance to Sam as a result of this arrangement.” Musk forwarded that email, with two question marks, to Brockman.

Brockman himself said he had never discussed the compensation agreement directly with Musk. When asked if he is loyal to Altman, he replied: “I don’t know I would say it quite like that.”

Brockman also disclosed on Monday that he owns shares in chipmaker Cerebras, including when OpenAI was internally discussing a potential acquisition of the company. OpenAI announced earlier this year that it would make a significant investment in Cerebras chips. In addition, Brockman has a stake in Helion Energy, a nuclear fusion startup. Altman had already invested hundreds of millions in Helion and stepped down from the board of directors in March 2026 because the two companies wanted to collaborate more closely.

OpenAI Rejects Allegations

OpenAI claims that Musk is driven by jealousy and the desire to strengthen his own AI company, xAI. According to OpenAI, both parties agreed in 2017 on the need for a profitable structure to fund the mission. Musk then reportedly demanded full control—even a merger with Tesla was considered—and left when that demand was not met. OpenAI emphasizes that the organization is still governed by a nonprofit, the OpenAI Foundation, which is currently valued at over $180 billion.