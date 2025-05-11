Wiz is “Deployed on AWS” despite Google acquisition

From now on, Wiz will also run natively on AWS. With this “Deployed on AWS” status, integration with the world’s largest hyperscaler is stronger than ever. This is despite the fact that Google parent Alphabet has acquired the Israeli-American security company (pending regulatory approval).

Starting May 1, 2025, SaaS products must be fully hosted on AWS to qualify for discounts through Private Pricing Agreements (PPA) when purchased through AWS Marketplace. Wiz meets these requirements and is therefore “Deployed on AWS,” making it a better deal than it otherwise would have been.

AWS Marketplace

There are many reasons for choosing the AWS Marketplace, and Wiz highlights a few. For example, it reduces the total amount contractually agreed with AWS or a reseller, allows Wiz costs to be combined with the AWS invoice, and makes it easy to comply with integration requirements.

Although Wiz is not yet owned by Alphabet, the announcement emphasizes that the cloud security service is not solely focused on Google Cloud. It can also be connected to Microsoft Azure via a connector. It is unclear but not very likely that this integration will simply disappear once the $32 billion Google deal has been approved and finalized.

AWS integration from the start

In any case, the cloud security player is clear, at least for now. According to Wiz, the platform has been built for and on AWS technology since its inception (i.e., since 2021). The company emphasizes that it has been built and expanded on AWS since day one.

Wiz further explains that it leverages various AWS services to optimize its platform. For example, Wiz uses Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for cloud scanners and analysis engines, AWS APIs for read-only metadata collection, DynamoDB for data enrichment, and Amazon Bedrock for AI-driven remediation steps.

The Security Graph, which it says “forms the heart” of Wiz’s risk analysis, runs on Amazon Neptune. This enables the platform to correlate various signals, such as vulnerabilities, privileges, and data exposure.

In addition to its own functionality, Wiz integrates with various AWS security services. Here is a summary, omitting Amazon/AWS for convenience: GuardDuty, Q, Security Hub, CloudTrail, Inspector, Macie, IAM Access Analyzer, Cognito, and Security Lake. These integrations help, Wiz explains, to centralize risk findings and enrich AWS telemetry with deeper context. If all of this were to disappear (which we consider unlikely), it would be a painful separation for both Wiz and AWS customers. We are not assuming that this will happen. However, it is conceivable that this “Deployed on AWS” status will be enriched with a “Deployed on Google Cloud” status and perhaps a series of steps to optimize performance on that platform.