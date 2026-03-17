Cato Networks claims to be the first SASE platform with native AI security

Cato Networks is bringing Neural Edge and AI Security to its SASE platform. The company claims this makes it the first to offer a “GPU-Powered SASE Platform with Native AI Security.”

With Neural Edge, Cato integrates Nvidia GPUs into the more than 85 Points of Presence (PoPs) of its own global private backbone. While other providers outsource AI workloads to external hyperscaler environments, Cato performs analysis and enforcement within its own PoPs. According to the company, this delivers deterministic performance without external processing layers. Cato Neural Edge supports real-time semantic and behavioral inspection of network traffic.

Aim Security as the foundation for AI governance

The second announcement is Cato AI Security. This capability builds on the acquisition of Aim Security in September 2025. Cato AI Security combines AI governance and runtime security. It monitors employees’ use of AI tools, protects in-house AI applications, and enforces guardrails for autonomous AI agents. The solution works as a standalone or alongside other Cato features such as SD-WAN, SSE, or Universal ZTNA, all from a single central policy engine.

“One of the biggest advantages for us is that AI security isn’t another console or separate enforcement layer. It’s built directly into the Cato SASE Platform,” says Marc Crudgington, vice president of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure at Crane Worldwide Logistics. “We can govern AI usage, secure homegrown AI applications, and manage agent workflows using the same policy engine and data lake that already protect our network and cloud environments.”

Cato AI Security is available to customers worldwide immediately. Cato Neural Edge has already been rolled out across the entire SASE platform.

Tip: Cato Networks: “We are the only true SASE provider”