Palo Alto Networks launches Prisma Browser for Business

Palo Alto Networks introduces Prisma Browser for Business, a secure browser for small and medium-sized businesses. The solution offers protection against phishing, ransomware, and fraud, and includes built-in AI controls to prevent data breaches. Small businesses use an average of 36 applications in their browsers; 95 percent have already experienced a browser-related incident.

Small businesses use an average of 36 applications in the browser, but standard browsers offer no protection against modern cyberattacks. That is precisely the gap Palo Alto Networks aims to close with Prisma Browser for Business, a secure browser designed specifically for SMBs. The solution combines phishing protection, ransomware detection, and AI controls in a single package.

Three core features for SMB security

Prisma Browser for Business focuses on three areas. First, making the workplace more efficient. Administrators can easily configure which apps and AI tools employees are allowed to use, on any device. Second, active security by blocking AI-driven phishing, ransomware, and fraud before they cause damage. Third, control over AI usage: employees can use productivity tools, but sensitive business information remains beyond unauthorized AI applications.

“We’re providing small businesses with the same protection used by the world’s largest enterprises, but in an easy-to-use, simple to manage workspace with flexible and accessible pricing,” said Anupam Upadhyaya, SVP of Product at Palo Alto Networks.

The launch aligns with Palo Alto Networks’ broader investments in browser security. In September 2025, the company unveiled Prisma SASE 4.0, featuring advanced AI security capabilities for threat detection and automated application security. Previously, the company acquired Protect AI for over $500 million, an acquisition that also expanded the Prisma Access Browser. The Prisma Browser platform has now reached nearly ten million deployments. Prisma Browser for Business is available to all customers, including companies that do not yet use other Palo Alto Networks products.