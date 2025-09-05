Cato acquires AI security with Aim Security

Cato Networks acquires AI security company Aim Security to expand its SASE platform with security for AI applications. This is Cato’s first ever acquisition.

Cato’s cloud-native SASE platform is built from the ground up to secure all enterprise network flows. This gives the company complete visibility into AI interactions, from users accessing AI applications to API-driven services supporting AI workflows.

With Aim technology, Cato can address the complexity and unstructured nature of AI interactions. It detects and stops threats, attacks, and risky data access.

AI transformation as a new frontier

The acquisition of Aim Security stems from the growing need for security of AI interactions in businesses. Whereas Cato previously added XDR capabilities to the SASE platform, it is now taking it a step further with specific AI-driven security.

AI agents and AI applications pose new security risks through their interaction with corporate data. According to CEO Shlomo Kramer, SASE is ideally positioned as a control point for all these AI interactions. “AI transformation will eclipse digital transformation as the main force that will shape enterprises over the next decade,” Kramer said. “With the acquisition of Aim Security, we’re turbo-charging our SASE platform with advanced AI security capabilities to secure our customers’ journey into the new and exciting AI era.”

Three security scenarios

Aim Security offers solutions for three AI security scenarios. The first involves securing employees who use public AI applications. The system detects invisible AI usage, monitors all end-user interactions with AI, and provides risk management for existing AI usage.

The second scenario focuses on private AI applications and AI agents. The Aim AI Firewall secures internal AI applications against runtime attacks. The system enforces security and governance policies for all interactions between users, AI agents, and internal AI applications.

The third scenario involves AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for the development lifecycle of AI agents. Aim secures the entire process from training ML models to building custom AI agents. The system continuously detects and remediates AI security and compliance risks before they reach production.

Modular rollout

Cato customers with acute AI security needs can implement Aim immediately. As part of Cato’s strategy to deliver all capabilities through a single integrated platform, the company will integrate Aim capabilities into the SASE platform in early 2026.

Customers who implement the standalone Aim solution will have a seamless migration path to the integrated platform. This aligns with Cato’s modular approach, which allows organizations to gradually adopt platform capabilities for Network Modernization (SD-WAN), Security Consolidation (SSE), Hybrid Work (ZTNA), and now AI Security (AISEC).