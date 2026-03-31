IGEL introduces reference architectures for secure cloud desktops

IGEL is making reference architectures available for secure access to Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop. It is doing so in collaboration with Microsoft. The blueprints are intended for sectors with high security requirements, such as healthcare, government, and contact centers. They provide organizations with validated architectural patterns for secure digital workplaces.

CEO Klaus Oestermann just revealed this during the IGEL Now & Next 2026 conference in Miami. The collaboration between IGEL and Microsoft results in deployment blueprints that organizations can use to set up their Cloud PC and virtual desktop environments faster and more securely. Both parties have validated the architectures, so organizations across all three sectors can trust that the designs align with the guidelines of both IGEL and Microsoft.

The reference architectures build on IGEL’s prevention-first approach, in which endpoints are configured to be immutable and do not store local data. The new blueprints align with the Zero Trust principles that IGEL focuses on.

For sectors where security requirements and operational continuity are paramount, the architectures provide practical implementation guides. Clinical workflows, public sector environments, and contact centers with high staff turnover are specific areas of application. The designs support secure authentication models, strong identity assurance, and remote access scenarios, without storing data locally on endpoints.

“For healthcare, government, and contact center environments, reducing risk at the endpoint is essential,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “By aligning IGEL’s immutable endpoint OS and Adaptive Secure Desktop™ with Windows 365 and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, these reference architectures give organizations clear guidance for delivering secured and resilient digital workspaces.”

Zero Trust as a Foundation

The architectures are built around recognized Zero Trust principles: continuous verification, minimal access rights, and the elimination of implicit trust relationships. Microsoft is also committed to Zero Trust tools and guidelines, having recently introduced an updated assessment tool. The reference architectures for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop are part of this broader Zero Trust movement within the Microsoft ecosystem.

To support implementation, IGEL is developing a Unified Reference Architecture Enablement Suite, including deployment guides and implementation playbooks. The reference architectures are now available.

Tip: IGEL acquires Stratodesk and expands expertise in secure endpoint computing