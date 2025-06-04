IGEL acquires Stratodesk and expands expertise in secure endpoint computing

IGEL has completed the acquisition of Stratodesk, a well-known provider of software for endpoint operating systems and management solutions.

With this acquisition, IGEL expands its customer base and accelerates its mission to help companies modernize their endpoint strategy with a more secure, cost-efficient, and cloud-ready operating system. Stratodesk also brings additional expertise in endpoint operating systems, security, and end-user computing.

The acquisition will enable Stratodesk customers to transition to a platform that seamlessly integrates with leading providers of Zero Trust, management solutions, and performance enhancements.

Market in transition

As the endpoint market rapidly changes, with organizations exploring SaaS-delivered apps, secure browser technologies, and alternative desktop delivery methods, IGEL offers a secure foundation specifically designed for modern and future endpoint management strategies. IGEL OS is known for its Preventative Security Model and flexible workplace delivery, and is at the heart of this transformation.

According to Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL, this acquisition confirms IGEL’s growth in the field of endpoint operating systems. He states that Stratodesk customers benefit from a highly secure operating system, advanced management, and the Adaptive Secure Desktop, which strengthens their security, resilience, and cost efficiency.

Emanuel Pirker, founder and CEO of Stratodesk, emphasizes that the collaboration gives customers access to a powerful and secure endpoint platform that prepares them for cloud-based workplaces. He expresses his confidence that IGEL’s technology, knowledge, and customer-centric approach are the right next step for customers and partners.

IGEL will provide more information about migration plans and support programs for customers in the coming weeks.