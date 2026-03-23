Infosecurity Europe announces first wave of keynote speakers for 2026

Infosecurity Europe, the most influential information security event, running from 2-4 June 2026 at Excel London, has announced its first wave of keynote speakers for its 2026 conference programme, including former Special Boat Service (SBS) Sergeant and SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Jason Fox.

Bringing together expertise from cyber security, law enforcement, elite sport and the military, the keynote line-up will explore leadership, resilience and innovation and how this is applied to the cyber security industry.

Jason Fox has spent his career operating in some of the world’s most hostile environments as part of the UK Special Forces. On Thursday, 4th June from 10:05 – 10:45, he will translate the principles that underpin elite military teams into the digital domain, exploring how cyber security professionals can adopt Special Forces approaches to resilience, decision-making and leadership under pressure. Drawing on real-world operational experience, Fox will share practical mental models and strategies designed to help cyber leaders and teams maintain clarity, build trust and perform effectively when navigating complex and high-stakes environments.

Cyber security titan, Shlomo Kramer, one of the most influential figures in the global cyber industry, will take the stage on Tuesday, 2nd June. As a founder and investor behind pioneering companies including Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Cato Networks and Sumo Logic, Kramer has helped shape the modern cyber security landscape. Kramer will join a keynote fireside chat, sharing his perspective on the technology trends, investment dynamics and innovation cycles shaping the future of cyber security. In addition, he will judge Infosecurity Europe’s ‘Dragons’ Den’-style cyber start-up competition, helping to spotlight emerging innovation and the next generation of cyber entrepreneurs.

Also on Tuesday, 2nd June, Cynthia Kaiser, former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division and now leading ransomware research at Halcyon, will offer a rare insider perspective on the cyber criminal economy. Drawing on years of experience investigating sophisticated cybercrime operations, Kaiser will explore how analysing activity across the dark web and the wider cyber criminal network can help organisations better understand emerging ransomware tactics and anticipate the behaviour of threat actors. Kaiser will also contribute her expertise to the event’s Women in Cybersecurity panel session, sharing insights on leadership, representation and the evolving role of women across the cyber industry.

Former athlete and England Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi will take to the stage on Wednesday, 3rd June, to bring lessons from elite sport to the cyber security community, exploring what it takes to lead in high-performing environments. Having broken barriers, smashed stereotypes and changed the game on and off the field, becoming a respected voice in leadership and performance, Alphonsi now works with organisations around the world to help individuals and teams unlock their full potential. Her keynote will focus on developing a winning mindset, encouraging leaders to step outside their comfort zones, embrace their strengths, build the confidence required to perform at their best, and be motivated to take that next step forward to be the best version of themselves.

The conference programme will also feature a keynote session on Tuesday, 2nd June from 13:50 – 14:20, from Ron Leizrowice, AI Researcher at Wiz, who will deliver “The Infosec Big Fat Cloud Update of the Year,” exploring how the rapid adoption of AI is transforming the cloud security landscape. Drawing on frontline research into cloud-native threats, Leizrowice will outline how AI is compressing the window between misconfiguration and exploitation while expanding the attack surface around cloud control planes, identities and automated workflows. The session will outline how to reduce AI-driven attack paths while enabling teams to move fast and build securely.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 3rd Jun from 11:00 – 11:35, Rik Ferguson, Vice President of Security Intelligence at Forescout and an Infosecurity Hall of Fame inductee, will present “Quantum is still far off, we can wait – can’t we?” examining why organisations should already be preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography. With technology procurement and depreciation cycles as the countdown clock, Ferguson will explore the risks posed by crypto-fragile components and share practical steps organisations can take and insight into the industries that are leading the pack and what we can learn from them.

Brad Maule-ffinch, Event Director at Infosecurity Europe, commented:

“This year’s keynote speakers bring insight and experience from some of the most demanding environments imaginable, from Special Forces operations and international law enforcement to elite sport and global cyber innovation. Their perspectives will provide our audience with a refreshing view and awareness into how resilience, mindset and forward-thinking leadership can help organisations navigate current and evolving cyber security challenges.”

Infosecurity Europe will bring together thousands of cyber security professionals to discover emerging technologies, share expertise and connect with peers across the global security community.

Registration for Infosecurity Europe is open and is free until 5th May. After this date, the entry cost to attend will be £49. This includes access to the exhibition show floor and the many theatres where visitors can hear from some of the biggest names in the industry.