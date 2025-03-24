Cisco wants a (big) piece of the AI pie and doubles down on compute

Cisco gradually rolls out a complete ecosystem of solutions, both software and hardware, for the AI age. We discuss what a Cisco AI infrastructure is and dive into the objectives Cisco has in the compute space with Jeremy Foster, SVP and GM for Cisco’s compute organization.

Subscribe to Techzine Talks on Tour and listen to our other episodes via Spotify, Apple , YouTube or another service of your choice.

Cisco’s compute business appeared to be in de doldrums a couple of years ago. That is, it appeared to coast along without a very clear objective. Cisco didn’t make a lot of big announcements around UCS either, as far as we can remember.

This has changed fundamentally over the past year or so. Cisco wants to make it very clear now that UCS still plays a very important role in Cisco’s strategy. The reason for this? AI of course. What else? With the rise of AI comes more and different demand for the underlying infrastructure.

That infrastructure is about more than GPUs alone. Compute and networking also play a very important role. That’s why Cisco has been focusing heavily on delivering AI stacks to customers. Hyperfabric is one of them, but the recent announcement of the AI PODs, and the news together with Nvidia coming out of GTC are all clear indications of this.

During our conversation with Foster at Cisco Live EMEA, we asked him all about the changed dynamic within Cisco around UCS and compute in general. We talked about what makes a good AI stack, and what customers should take into account when setting one up.

Foster promises one thing, Cisco’s only getting started, so it’s a good idea to be clued in from the start. Another good reason to listen to this new Episode of Techzine Talks on Tour now.

Techzine Talks on Tour: season two

We started Techzine Talks on Tour in May of 2024, with the goal of doing at least one episode every two weeks. After 25 episodes in 2024 we were close enough to that target for us to call the first season a good start. That’s what it is, a start, because we’re not done yet. We continue with a second season, with the goal of growing our reach even further. We will once again try and serve up a fresh new episode of Techzine Talks every two weeks.

A big thank you to the people who found us in 2024 already. We hope you continue to listen to Techzine Talks on Tour in 2025. If this is your first encounter with our podcast, there’s much more to come! We hope you enjoy this episode.

Where to find Techzine Talks on Tour?

Techzine Talks on Tour is available on all the well-known platforms. So you can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube for example. Just search for Techzine Talks on Tour in your favorite podcast app.

Previous episodes of Techzine Talks on Tour:

Get in touch

We hope you like this new podcast series. If so, please let us know. If you have suggestions on how we can improve, we would like to hear those too. We’re also open to suggestions around specific topics, or specific people that want to appear in an episode of Techzine Talks on Tour. You can find both Coen van Eenbergen and Sander Almekinders on LinkedIn, or you can send an email to info@techzine.eu.