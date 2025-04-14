MuleSoft meets AI: Powering the Agentforce revolution

What happens when integration meets artificial intelligence? In this conversation with Andrew Comstock, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MuleSoft, we explore the evolving role of integration in powering the AI revolution at Salesforce and beyond.

Despite being acquired by Salesforce six years ago and growing into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, MuleSoft maintains its platform-agnostic DNA. Surprisingly, Salesforce isn’t even MuleSoft’s number one integration target (though it ranks a close second), demonstrating the platform’s continued commitment to serving diverse enterprise ecosystems.

The conversation delves into “MuleSoft for Agentforce,” a groundbreaking solution transforming APIs into agent-ready actions. Through innovations like Topic Center and API Catalog, developers can now make their existing APIs accessible to AI agents by adding instructions that help agents understand how to leverage these API connections effectively. With a single click, Salesforce users can now use APIs within Heroku, MuleSoft, and the Salesforce platform and deploy them as agent actions.

Perhaps most intriguing is how MuleSoft now enables the replacement of traditional if-then-else logic with AI agents, essentially turning prompts into code. This approach shines in complex scenarios where simple conditional logic falls short, such as determining what constitutes a “good customer” based on multiple factors and nuanced reasoning.

With enterprises juggling nearly a thousand different applications on average, MuleSoft serves as a crucial data fabric alongside Salesforce Data Cloud, extending connectivity beyond what’s possible with Data Cloud. This includes legacy systems, specialized applications, and even mainframes.

Looking ahead, Comstock views the AI transformation as even more significant than the cloud revolution of a decade ago, declaring that “the next generation of iPaaS will be agentic.” He also said to stay tuned for major announcements at Dreamforce, including expanded support for additional AI partners beyond Salesforce’s Agentforce.

