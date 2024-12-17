Transforming customer service and sales with AI agents

In this episode, we explore the role of AI agents and their transformative potential in customer service and sales. At the AgentForce World Tour in Amsterdam, we spoke with Susan Emerson, Senior Vice President of AI at Salesforce. She shared insights on how AI agents can enhance customer service operations while also helping sales teams improve their skills and performance.

Learn how global leaders, such as Wiley, are leveraging AI agents to turn routine customer interactions into seamless, personalized experiences. Discover the cutting-edge integration of voice AI technology, set to launch early next year, which promises to elevate digital interactions by enabling voice-activated services. Voice technology can also be a powerful tool for training and refining the skills of sales teams, helping them communicate more effectively and close deals faster. Additionally, AI agents can initiate sales conversations with cold leads, nurturing them into hot prospects before seamlessly handing them off to human sales representatives.

AI is paving the way for a more personalized, proactive, and efficient approach to customer engagement and sales strategies. Beyond enhancing day-to-day operations, AI offers advanced capabilities such as predictive analytics and competitive intelligence, empowering sales teams to make smarter decisions and close deals more effectively. AI can also automate and optimize key tasks traditionally handled by sales managers, resulting in better team performance and deeper insights into areas for improvement.

It is important to recognize that AI agents are not replacements for people. Instead, they serve as powerful assistants that help salespeople and customer service representatives perform their roles more efficiently and effectively.

