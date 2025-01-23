Scale Computing attracts VMware customers: 45 percent growth

Scale Computing reports record growth over 2024. The company saw an increase of more than 45 percent in software sales year over year. And more than doubled the number of new customers over the past year, in part because Scale Computing is seen as a VMware alternative.

Business activity accelerated during the year. Specifically, fourth-quarter 2024 software sales were up 77 percent and the number of new customers increased 350 percent from the same period a year earlier. Customers and partners looking for virtualization platforms as an alternative to VMware, edge computing and AI inference solutions drove this record increase. This is what Scale Computing itself states in a press release.

Hypervisor alternative

According to Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing, 2024 was an extraordinary year for the company. He states that the Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) is a major upgrade over VMware by providing a hypervisor alternative and simultaneously enabling edge computing and AI inference at the edge.

Patnership with 10ZiG

In Q4, Scale Computing launched the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion, which allowed new partners to try out a free hyper-converged edge computing system. The company also announced a new partnership with 10ZiG to provide managed, secure and flexible Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).